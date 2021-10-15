Plan to fence off playing fields criticised by Telford MP Lucy Allan
- Published
Plans to fence off playing fields as part of a proposed school expansion have been criticised by an MP.
Telford and Wrekin Council wants to expand Holy Trinity Academy to allow up to 1,200 pupils on its roll.
Under the plans, the authority wants to put a fence around two of its adjacent grass pitches, which have been used by residents and dog walkers.
However Telford MP, Lucy Allan, said the proposals would lead to a loss of "much needed" community green space.
The planning application by the council said the school, in Priorslee, had historically had access to the nearby playing pitches, off Teece Drive, but has struggled with "safeguarding issues" to use them.
They include littering, dog fouling and what has been described as "unwanted interaction" between students, members of the public and their pets.
The proposal would see a 2.4m (7.9ft) high fence placed around the perimeter of the pitches while "maintaining community access".
Two public rights of way run alongside the pitches.
More than 100 objections have been lodged against the plans since September with many opposing the fencing off of the fields.
Mrs Allan said the space enhanced the quality of life for residents and urged the council to "think carefully" before going any further.
She added she had asked to meet with the school and the council to discuss people's concerns but her request had been refused.
The council said applying to enclose the area "was not taken lightly" and believed benefits from the proposals would offset the move.
They said they included better pitches which would be made available for weekend and evening use by community groups and there would still be large public areas for people to exercise and walk dogs.
A decision on the plans is due to be taken at a later date.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk