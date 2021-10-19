Shropshire MPs review security after Sir David Amess killing
Three Conservative MPs say they will review the security of their constituency meetings following the killing of Sir David Amess.
Ludlow MP Philip Dunne says he will continue with virtual and telephone meetings for the time being.
West Mercia Police is talking to their offices, the force has confirmed.
MPs have been urged to review their safety, but House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle says they should avoid a "knee-jerk reaction".
In the meantime, North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson says he will continue to meet people face-to-face, but policing them, he adds, will be up to West Mercia officers.
Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski said: "We are making changes to security which are still being discussed.
"Surgeries will continue but on an appointment-based system as before."
Mr Dunne stopped meeting constituents in person when the coronavirus pandemic began and said online and telephone appointments allowed "much more rapid response to issues".
He said he would talk to his office and the House of Commons before deciding what to do next.
West Mercia's head of force operations, Supt Gareth Morgan, said: "We are liaising with MPs' offices. We do not comment on specific security arrangements.
"However, local officers will be out in areas where MPs have planned surgeries to engage with communities and reassure following the incident in Essex."
Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said "we must learn" from the "hideous killing" of Sir David Amess, and ensure MPs are protected.
But he also said it was important to "protect our democracy" against "people who hate our values and the democratic process".
