Falling lamp-post injures child in Shrewsbury

Published
Image source, Other
Image caption, Several other lamp-posts were replaced by Shropshire Council at the weekend

A boy has fractured his leg as he was hit by a falling lamp-post in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire County Council said engineers were sent immediately to the incident on Kingston Drive, on Wednesday 27 October.

The local authority is investigating what caused it to fall.

Several other lamp-posts in the area were replaced at the weekend, Steve Smith, the council's assistant director of infrastructure said.

"We would like to send our thoughts to the child and his family and hope his recovery is going well," Councillor Dean Carrol said.

