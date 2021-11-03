Woman and boy killed in two-car Shropshire crash
A woman and an eight-year-old boy have died after a two-car collision.
A red Honda CR-V was in a head-on collision with a gold Toyota Hi-Lux on the A458, between Cressage and Harley Bank, in Shropshire, at about 15:30 BST on Tuesday, West Mercia Police said.
A 51-year-old woman died at the scene and the boy was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital where he later died.
Two men also suffered serious injuries, the force said.
They were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Stoke University Hospital respectively for treatment, it added.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or the cars being driven in the area, between Shrewsbury and Much Wenlock, to come forward.
