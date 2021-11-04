Chemical scare closes Telford hospital A&E
- Published
A hospital's A&E was closed after the attendance of a patient who had been exposed to potentially harmful chemicals.
The department at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital was shut as a "precautionary measure," its trust said.
Other patients were moved or diverted to a sister site during the incident.
The matter has since been safely resolved with all services re-opening, the trust says.
The patient attended the hospital on Thursday morning after having been exposed to the chemicals at his nearby place of work.
Cleaning was undertaken at the site, with incoming emergency patients diverted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).
Patients were asked to stay away during the department's closure.
The site was re-opened shortly before 14:00 GMT, the trust said.
