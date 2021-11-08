Gobowen hospital gave patient wrong size prosthetic during surgery
A patient received the wrong sized prosthetic implant during surgery at a specialist orthopaedic hospital, it has been revealed.
Shropshire NHS bosses found a small implant was inserted into a patient at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt (RJAH) hospital in May, rather than a medium-sized one.
The NHS defines never events as serious and preventable incidents.
The trust is investigating, but said no immediate actions were required.
It is the third never event to take place at RJAH, in Gobowen, near Oswestry, in the past two years.
In July, the hospital was placed under investigation after two patients were mistakenly injected in the wrong side of their bodies.
Minutes from a directors' meeting suggested the patients were "fine" and "immediate remedial actions" were taken.
The latest never event was reported to the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) governing body in September, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, and will be discussed in a meeting on Wednesday.
"There was one never event reported by the trust during September," the CCG report said.
"This was a surgical error whereby a small prosthesis was implanted instead of a medium-sized one."
RJAH has not specified the type of operation or the function of the implant.
In its latest report it said that "no further immediate actions were required" following a review of the surgery.
The BBC has approached the hospital trust for comment.
