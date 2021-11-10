Kitten shot with airgun died in owner's Dawley garden
- Published
A 10-month-old kitten died after being shot with an airgun.
Marley's body was found in his owner's garden in Dawley, Shropshire, after going missing the morning before.
Owner Margo Ayres said her 10-year-old son found their pet under a trampoline at their home on Ardern Avenue.
The RSPCA said the incident has been reported to West Mercia Police and said it had received more than 180 reports this year of animals being targeted with air weapons.
Mrs Ayres said when they found the body, on 23 October, there was a thick patch of blood on the fur and a pellet hole and an X-ray confirmed Marley had been shot.
"I struggle to understand how anyone could even begin to think of harming an animal in this way," Mrs Ayres said.
She said Marley was "quite an anxious character" who would "normally go out and come straight back in again".
"When he didn't re-appear for the rest of the day I started to fear that something might have happened," she said.
"My 10-year-old son went into the garden the next morning and saw him lying under the trampoline.
"At first we thought he was asleep, but when we got up closer we realised he was dead."
The charity confirmed it was investigating the shooting and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
"These senseless shootings leave families like Margo's absolutely devastated," Insp Claire Davey said.
West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk