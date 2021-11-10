Labour to choose North Shropshire by-election candidate within days
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the party will decide on its candidate for the North Shropshire by-election in the next few days.
The election follows the resignation of Conservative MP Owen Paterson, who was found to have breached parliamentary rules on lobbying.
Labour's internal deadline for applications is midnight on Thursday with the candidate announced on Sunday.
Sir Keir said the campaign would focus on the cost of living.
Speaking on BBC Radio Shropshire, Sir Keir also defended his decision not to back a unity candidate in the by-election.
"We want to make the argument that that from a government that's been in power for 10 or 11 years, that's completely unacceptable, and we've said look, let's take home energy bills which is a big problem for people because prices are going up," he said.
"We should cut the VAT on them straight away for this winter to help people through that very difficult cost of living crisis."
The by-election is set to take place on 16 December.
So far the former Brexit Party, now known as Reform UK, is the only party to have announced its candidate, Kirsty Walmsley, for the by-election.
Former cabinet minister Mr Paterson had held the constituency, a Conservative stronghold, since 1997.
He announced his resignation last week, saying he wanted a life "outside the cruel world of politics".
Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party are among those expected to put up candidates in the by-election.
