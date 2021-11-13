Telford siblings switch on charity Christmas display
Three siblings have decorated their houses with Christmas lights for charity.
Shaun, Ryan and Louise Pickering from Dawley, in Telford, Shropshire, estimate they have about 100,000 lights across their three homes.
It is the third year they have decked the halls, which they do in memory of their father.
This year they are raising funds for Telford Mind, after last year raising £6,150 for the mental health charity.
Shaun Pickering said he has had to make his display bigger than ever, after moving to a new home earlier this year, but said his siblings have also added to their decorations.
They began putting up the lights in September, and switched them on at the start of this month, with plans to illuminate them every night, between 16:30 GMT and 00:00 until New Year's Day, he says.
His display features a sleigh, while Louise has a truck and Ryan has designed his to look like a walk-through wonderland.
Shaun Pickering said "absolutely loads" of people have already come to see the lights.
"We have all got CCTV so we can see all cars pulling up.
"We've had a great response and the lights have only been up for a week."
During their first year of fundraising they chose to support the British Heart Foundation after losing their father, John, to a heart attack aged 59.
This year they have once again chosen to support Telford Mind in recognition of the challenges many have faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
"Because of the amount we raised last year, we really wanted to try and push it to reach the same or something similar."
