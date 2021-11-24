Teacher back in Shropshire following stroke in Sicily
A teacher who suffered a stroke while working abroad has been brought back home.
Lucy Ward, 35, is being treated in a Shropshire hospital after donations allowed her to be repatriated from Siracusa, Sicily.
Her sister, Patricia, said the family are pleased and relieved to have her nearby.
Plans are being made for her ongoing rehabilitation after she suffered the stroke last October.
She said the family have been "overwhelmed" by peoples' generosity, after they helped raise the £23,000 needed for her repatriation.
Having her home means the family can aid in Lucy's future treatment, Patricia said.
"[Hospital] visiting is not permitted due to Covid, but the difference is that she is essentially minutes from us, instead of thousands of miles," she added
"All things considered it is positive she is back and we can start her journey of rehabilitation."
During her medical treatment in Sicily, the family have been relying on Lucy's partner, Luca, to communicate and Patricia said he is "devastated" they have now been separated.
"He's in the situation we were in before and it is so sad for him," Patricia said.
"Hopefully at some point which won't be too long he will be able to come and visit."
Patricia said the family are keeping open the online fundraiser in case anyone wishes to donate to help with any expenses incurred through her treatment or to pay for any adaptations needed to her home.
