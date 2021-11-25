Dylan Price: Renewed appeal after teen found dead on road
Officers have renewed an appeal for information after a boy died on a country road the day before his 18th birthday.
Dylan Price was found dead in the early hours of 19 September on B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop's Castle, Shropshire.
A post-mortem examination found his injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle, police said.
A 42-year-old man from the town arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released.
Darren Price, Dylan's father, said: "We as a family will never be the same again, and we are devastated, but it has also affected the whole community.
"Please come forward and give the information you have and hopefully we can put an end to this, in a way that gives us some closure."
Det Insp Jo Delahay, of West Mercia Police, confirmed the arrested man would face no further police action.
The officer added: "We are still appealing for anyone who may have driven or walked along Brampton Road between 01:00 and 05:30 on Sunday 19 September to please get in touch.
"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or captured on dashcam any vehicles in the area or anyone acting suspiciously around these times."
