Shropshire Bronze Age jewellery, daggers and razors to go on display
Bronze Age treasures including jewellery, daggers, chariot fittings, spearheads and razors are set to go on display in Shropshire.
The items were discovered in seven separate prehistoric hoards dug up in the north of the county.
Among the collection is an "extremely rare" iron axe head, thought to be among the first made in Britain ahead of the dawn of the Iron Age.
It is hoped the finds will shed more lights on the county's past.
"They suggest around 3,000 years ago north Shropshire was a place of great importance," said Clare Featherstone, Shropshire Council's head of culture.
"Hopefully further study of these finds by our museums team will help to explain why."
Shropshire Museums acquired the items from the British Museum with the support of the National Heritage Memorial Fund, which said it was "entirely fitting" for the "rare and nationally important" discoveries to be permanently on display near where they were found.
Special rings known as "lock rings" which are thought to have been a devotional offering will also be included in the collection as well as the Shropshire Sun Pendant, which was described as among the most significant pieces of Bronze Age gold work when it was discovered in 2018.
All of the discoveries were made over the past three years in the wetlands in the north of the county. Experts hope they may be part of an even greater series of deposits.
The finds will be on display at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery until 12 December, after which a touring exhibition is planned across Shropshire.
