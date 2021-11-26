Whitchurch health centre at heart of approved £19m scheme
Work on a new health centre and housing facility in Shropshire for people aged over 55 is set to begin in January.
Shropshire Council and local health agencies have given the green light to the £19.1m Pauls Moss development in Whitchurch.
It will include health and care services as well as a purpose built community space and a GP surgery.
Due to complete in 2024, partners said it will provide "fully integrated housing and health services".
Claire Parker, from the NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said a new health centre has been needed for the area "for several years".
"The new centre at Pauls Moss will allow patients to access more and varied services, housed in comfortable, modern premises fit for the future," she said.
The council said the development was "great news for Whitchurch" and would help meet the needs of Shropshire's ageing populating.
"Pauls Moss will have a hugely positive impact on the local area," said Tim Smith from Shropshire Council. "Not only providing high quality housing for older people, but a new and improved health facility."
