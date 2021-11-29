Solar panel plan for Telford Centre roof
- Published
A third of the roof of a shopping centre could be covered in solar panels, if plans are approved.
The proposals, put forward for Telford Centre in Shropshire, would offset more than 860 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year for 25 years, applicants said.
If approved, the panels could generate approximately 3.7 million kWh of energy each year, enough to power about 993 households, documents added.
A decision will be made by Telford & Wrekin Council at a later date.
In documents submitted with the plans, Beverley Garner, of Wardell Armstrong LLP, said the shopping centre, which opened in 1973, "is the largest shopping centre in Shropshire and one of the 25 largest shopping centres in the country with an average footfall of circa 300,000 per week", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
She said the panels would cover around 2.2 hectares of the six hectare roof and generate 1,820 kW of electricity to supply to the centre.
Roof mounted solar panels are already in place at Telford Ice Rink and the Sainsbury's supermarket at Telford Forge Shopping Park, Ms Garner added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk