Appeal over theft of 40 lambs from Winnington farm
- Published
A total of 40 lambs are believed to have been stolen from a Shropshire farm.
The animals were taken from a farm in Winnington either on or just before Friday 19 November, police said.
The lambs are about eight months old and all had a black spot painted on their hind quarters.
West Mercia Police appealed to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity or had been offered lambs or cheap meat.
Graham Donaldson, rural and business crime officer with the force, said: "Due to the nature and scale of the theft we believe it's likely the thieves would have some knowledge of the handling of sheep, particularly as a large livestock vehicle would have been used to transport the animals from the scene."
