Telford fire: Crews battle large factory blaze

Image source, Amber Watch Wellington
Image caption,
One large building is fully ablaze, the fire service said

Fire crews are battling a large fire at an industrial area in Telford.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent 12 crews to the scene at Halesfield unit seven at 01:00 GMT.

No-one is thought to have been inside the building, which is a business unit. One large building is fully involved in fire, the service said.

West Midlands Fire Service also attended the scene supporting the Shropshire service with a hydraulic platform.

Road closures are in place around the area.

Image source, West Midlands Fire Service
Image caption,
Crews from the West Midlands service assisted with a hydraulic platform

