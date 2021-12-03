Man jailed for killing grandfather in St Martins
- Published
A man has been jailed for killing his grandfather.
Ashley Sumner, 31, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere, Shropshire, was sentenced to three years at a hearing at Stafford Crown Court for the unlawful killing of John Bathers.
Mr Bathers was injured at a property in St Martins on 6 September and died in hospital two days later.
Sumner had previously admitted manslaughter, as well as taking a car without consent and while uninsured.
Det Insp Dafydd Jones said: "This has been a distressing case for the family of the deceased knowing that the person who was responsible for the death was a relative.
"This does not detract from the fact that Ashley Sumner has accepted responsibility for the death of his grandfather and has been given a custodial sentence.
"I hope that the early resolution of this trial and sentence will offer some comfort to the bereaved family and our thoughts remain with them."
In a statement previously released by Mr Bathers' relatives, they said he would be remembered as a "kind, caring man who was deeply loved by his family".
