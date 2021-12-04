Nightly bus service returns to Oswestry 'to support economy'
A new weekend night bus service is to resume in a Shropshire town.
Oswestry has suffered from a lack of taxis so the service is being reintroduced from Saturday to boost the night-time economy, the town's business improvement group said.
The buses will pick up and drop off in a number of villages including, Llanymynech, Gobowen and St Martins with the last stop at 03:00 GMT.
It follows a review of services earlier this year, the group said.
"We reviewed it this year and I'm sure everybody would agree we've got problems with a lack of taxis, not just in Oswestry but across the country, so we really wanted to support our night-time economy to try to make sure people could get into town of a night time and home.
"Of course there's also the safety element to make sure there's an offering for people to get home safely," Adele Nightingale, from the group, said.