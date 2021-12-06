Cash machine damaged in petrol station robbery
An amount of cash has been reported stolen after a robbery at a petrol station.
A black VW Golf parked near the petrol station on Newport Road, Tong, on Saturday evening while a white transit van pulled into the forecourt.
Two suspects then got out and vandalised a cash machine, police said.
The owner of the premises was threatened by a third suspect but no injuries were reported. The van had been reported as stolen earlier.
The van was abandoned nearby and the black car was driven away, travelling south on the M6.
Officers are asking anyone to get in touch who may have information or captured footage on a dashcam.
