Storm Barra: Flood warning for Melverley, Shropshire
- Published
Flood warnings have been issued for parts of Shropshire and Herefordshire in the wake of Storm Barra.
Alerts have been issued along the Rivers Wye, Lugg, Arrow and Vyrnwy.
At Melverley in Shropshire, the Environment Agency urged residents to move to safety and remove valuables from the ground where possible.
Meanwhile a number of roads including the A438 at Letton, the A4110 at Adforton and Walford and Watery Lane in Hereford have been closed.
Further rainfall is expected over the coming days and the Environment Agency said it was closely monitoring the situation.
Its response team is liaising with emergency services, it added.
