BBC News

Plans for nearly 190 homes on Telford quarry site

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Persimmon Homes wants to build 188 homes on the Hadley Quarry site

Nearly 190 homes could be built on part of a quarry site in Telford.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands wants to build the two, three and four-bedroom homes on Hadley Quarry, an 11-acre (4.5 hectare) site that is used by a brick manufacturer.

Telford and Wrekin Council is set to make a decision at a later date.

A statement submitted on behalf of the firm said the quarry had so far "created a barrier to the expansion of Hadley".

It added the area had seen rapid expansion since Telford was established as a new town and the quarry marked a "logical opportunity" to create new housing, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.