Plans for nearly 190 homes on Telford quarry site
Nearly 190 homes could be built on part of a quarry site in Telford.
Persimmon Homes West Midlands wants to build the two, three and four-bedroom homes on Hadley Quarry, an 11-acre (4.5 hectare) site that is used by a brick manufacturer.
Telford and Wrekin Council is set to make a decision at a later date.
A statement submitted on behalf of the firm said the quarry had so far "created a barrier to the expansion of Hadley".
It added the area had seen rapid expansion since Telford was established as a new town and the quarry marked a "logical opportunity" to create new housing, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
