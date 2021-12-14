Dylan Price: Reward increased over teenager's Bishop's Castle road death
- Published
The family of a teenager who died on a country road have made a fresh appeal for information about him.
Dylan Price's body was found near Bishop's Castle, during the early hours of 19 September.
A £3,000 reward is being offered for new information about his death which the family hope will bring them some sort of closure.
West Mercia Police said it appeared Dylan had been struck by a vehicle while walking along the road.
Dylan's mother, Louise Price, said the family cannot face being at home this Christmas as it was his favourite time of the year.
She added the reward would not bring Dylan back but the family wanted some sort of closure.
"Some justice for Dylan," she said.
Dylan spent the day before his 18th birthday playing rugby, before going to a number of parties.
He was later found dead on the B4385 Brampton Road, close to his home.
"All of us as a family are really struggling to see how somebody would just leave him on the road," his mother added.
The charity CrimeStoppers had previously donated £1,000 as a reward for fresh information and the family are adding an additional £2,000.
"We want to feel like we're doing something as a family because there's not much more we can do.
"We know it was an accident, but we really want some closure."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk