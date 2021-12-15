Shropshire fire stations to be walk-in vaccine clinics
Fire stations are to be used as walk-in coronavirus vaccination clinics.
From Friday, Bridgnorth's station will operate a clinic seven days a week.
Clinics are also under way one day a week at Hodnet, Church Stretton and Shrewsbury stations between 10:00 and 16:00 GMT.
Assistant chief officer at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Dan Quinn, says people have already been using the service.
"We hope to be able to continue this right through until the new year, as long as we need to help out and deliver these vaccines," he said.
More than half a million people booked their Covid booster jabs on Monday, and long queues formed at walk-in vaccination sites nationally after the prime minister pledged boosters would be offered to all over-18s by 31 December.
Melanie France, the head of vaccination centres in Shropshire, said: "We are looking at vaccinating 160,000 people before New Year's Eve - it is a big ask but it is certainly one that I know that we are up for.
"It will be a challenge but I know that we can get there."
The Shrewsbury clinic runs on Tuesdays, Hodnet on Wednesdays, and Church Stretton on Thursdays.
