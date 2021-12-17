Tories lose North Shropshire seat they held for nearly 200 years
- Published
The Conservatives have lost the historically safe North Shropshire seat held by them for nearly 200 years to the Liberal Democrats.
The by-election followed the resignation of former MP Owen Paterson who was found to have breached parliamentary rules on lobbying, and had held a majority of nearly 23,000.
New MP Helen Morgan secured 17, 957 votes with a turnout of 46.3%.
The defeat caps a week of challenges for the prime minister.
Tory candidate Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst failed to stop the seat changing hands, amassing 12,032 votes, with Labour's Ben Wood in third with 3,686
Following the result, Ms Morgan, who stood for the Liberal Democrats in the 2019 general election, thanked the people of North Shropshire "not just for putting your faith in me to be your champion in Parliament" but for the "hard work and sacrifices you have made over the past two years to get our communities through this awful pandemic".
