Telford man held after woman died at property bailed
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of a woman's murder has been released on bail.
The 47-year-old woman, from Telford, died in Cedar Close at about 23:15 GMT on Wednesday.
The man, 35, from Telford, had now been bailed pending further inquiries, West Mercia Police said.
It stated the death was currently being treated as unexplained, officers remained at the scene and inquiries were ongoing.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.