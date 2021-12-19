Shrewsbury church to hold service in car park over Covid fears
- Published
A church has moved its busiest service of the year to its car park amid concerns about rising Covid-19 cases.
St Chad's in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, would normally have a 900-strong congregation for its nine lessons and carols service.
However it made a "last-minute" call to move the service outside to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading.
"We need to try to keep people safe," said church warden Sue Kelly.
"We're trying to provide a place of worship and sanctuary, it's really important after two years of what we've gone through that people have the opportunity to gather and to enjoy worshiping at Christmas," she said.
Under Plan B restrictions, face coverings are required in most indoor venues, including places of worship. The government also advises people should take lateral flow tests before attending indoor gatherings.
Coronavirus cases have been rising across the UK with a steep rise in daily cases since the emergence of the Omicron variant.
In the past week in Shropshire, 1,532 new cases were reported.
St Chad's is one of Shrewsbury's most distinct churches, facing the Quarry area of parkland.
Worshippers were urged to "wrap up warm" ahead of the service, which starts around 18:00 GMT.
