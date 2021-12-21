Whitchurch Town Council clerk resigns in 'aggressive' email row
A council clerk resigned in a meeting over an email exchange with a business leader that was described as "aggressive".
Luke Trevaskis was asked to apologise after being criticised by Whitchurch Business Group (WBG) at a Whitchurch Town Council meeting last week.
He resigned during part of the proceedings held in private.
The matter followed a complaint from WBG that council staff were not replying to emails or returning calls.
WBG had suggested staff were not adequately manning the Civic Centre and also not making meeting information available on the council's website.
That called into question, for WBG, whether the clerk, who works for a number of other authorities, was spreading himself too thinly, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Trevaskis responded that the complaint to the council had breached data protection legislation and had been passed to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).
WBG representatives asked Mr Trevaskis to apologise for the email, saying it had caused some members to leave the organisation in fear of being fined.
'Legal duty'
Mr Trevaskis said the email was sent after obtaining legal advice from Shropshire Council, adding that the council had a legal duty to protect the data of its employees.
The announcement about his resignation was made after the private proceedings.
Following the meeting, Mr Trevaskis said the town council had been looking at a new staffing structure that would be implemented in the new year, with new positions available.
'Hundreds of calls a day'
"Whilst the council continuously strives to improve its services, the margin of unanswered calls/emails is currently understood to fall below one percent," he said.
"The council receives hundreds of emails and calls each day and manages inquiries with finite resources."
There has not been a permanent clerk at the authority since former clerk Nicola Young left last summer after she was convicted and fined for deleting an audio recording of a meeting following a Freedom of Information request by a council member.
