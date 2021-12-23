'Affordable' electric charging points for Shropshire installed
New electric charging points for vehicles are being installed in Shropshire.
Six went live in Whitchurch and Oswestry on Friday, with more going online in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth this week.
A total of 24 others will be installed in Ellesmere, Market Drayton, Ludlow and Bishop's Castle next year.
Shropshire County Council said the "affordable" service would open up cost-effective charging for motorists.
The county is one of four local authority areas in the UK taking part in the Agile Streets initiative, allowing people without driveways to charge their cars at off-peak rates.
"Providing equal access to affordable EVs charging across the country is a key part of our plan to become carbon net-neutral by 2030," said Ian Nellins, the council's cabinet member for climate change.
