Shropshire caravan park 'back to normal' after gas shortage
A caravan park is "back to normal", after residents said they were at risk of running out of gas over Christmas to heat their homes.
A national shortage meant Breton Park in Shropshire was down to its last few bottles and had been unable to source more from Calor Gas, which apologised.
But 60 arrived before Christmas, said park warden Ben Pagett, who stated he was "100%" relieved.
About 200 people live at the caravan park in Muxton, Telford.
Forty bottles were delivered by Calor and subsequently a park owner representative brought another 20, Mr Pagett said.
That family member and another warden "stopped all day and delivered them all day", he added.
"I was panicking there [were] that many wanting gas," Mr Pagett said.
"But in the end they pulled it out the hat. It's back to normal. We aren't worrying any more."
Before Christmas, chair of the residents association Christine Lawrie said there were people "that are literally out of gas".
For most of the mobile homes, she had estimated two bottles of gas would be needed every four weeks during the winter.
Calor has previously said high demand and restricted supply, coupled with "global shipping disruption" meant it was struggling to meet "unprecedented" customer demand.
The company had said it was working hard to increase its supply and urged customers to return empty or unused cylinders to improve circulation and availability.
