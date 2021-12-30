Flood alerts remain in West Midlands region as more rain forecast
Flooding is predicted in parts of Shropshire and Herefordshire over coming days as more rain is forecast, the Environment Agency has warned.
Five flood alerts remained in place in the West Midlands region on Thursday and in all cases river levels remain high.
Two are in Shropshire, where the government agency says some roads and farmland are still at risk of flooding.
People have been urged to avoid low-lying footpaths near waterways.
Drivers have also been told to plan out their routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers.
The five flood alerts which have been issued are:
