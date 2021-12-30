Gull caught in fishing line is rescued in Telford
A gull has been rescued after being left suspended from a tree in a discarded fishing line.
The bird was spotted on Boxing Day by a concerned fisherman at Stirchley Pools, in Hinkshay Road, Dawley, Telford, the RSPCA said.
It was entangled in the line, holding it about 4m (13ft) in the air and 3m (9ft) from the bank, with one of three fishing hooks embedded in its wing.
The animal rescue charity asked anglers to ensure they cleared away litter.
RSPCA animal rescue officer David Hollinshead used special reach-and-rescue poles to free the trapped gull and bring it safely to shore.
The bird was taken to a vet and given pain relief but had no life-threatening injuries and was successfully released back on to the lake on Monday.
Mr Hollinshead said: "This poor gull was swinging backwards and forwards over the water, completely tangled up by its wing in the fishing line with no means of escape.
"The RSPCA would strongly urge those who enjoy fishing to be extra cautious when packing up to make sure no litter is left behind.
"Most anglers are very responsible when disposing of their equipment, but it only takes one careless person to endanger the life of an animal."
