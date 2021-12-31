Cross border Covid restrictions 'killing pub profits'
- Published
A pub landlady says strict coronavirus restrictions in Wales had "killed" profits, as customers are expected to head across the border to England to celebrate New Year's Eve.
Restrictions are in place in Welsh pubs and restaurants, while clubs are shut.
Chelly Jones, of the Stanton House Inn in Chirk, Wrexham, said the pub was struggling because of the different restrictions.
People wanting to party only have to walk a mile up the road, she said.
Groups of no more than six people can meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales and the two metre social distancing rule has returned to public places.
The Bridge Inn, a short distance from Chirk but over the border in England, where there are no restrictions, said it was hoping to prevent a rush of customers from Wales by selling tickets to its New Year's Eve celebrations.
Pub worker Sian Roberts said locals had told her they were "worried" about the expected influx of customers from Wales.
Back in Chirk, just half a mile from the border, Mrs Jones, who runs the pub with husband Mark, said business over Christmas had been a "disaster."
"It's most definitely because of the different restrictions in England than in Wales," she said.
"There's a pub just across from us who are able to do whatever they want on New Year's Eve.
"We're in the middle of where they can party and we can't."
Zoe Ellis, co-owner of Palm Cocktail Bar in Chester, also close to the Welsh border, said she had seen a surge in bookings for New Year's Eve.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast she said "I think it's to be expected of course people from Wales, Wrexham way are going to come over to Chester, they would do on a normal New Year's Eve, let alone how it is at the moment.
"I don't really think anyone's seeing it as a major issue. Everyone's still sticking to the guidelines where we are so I think everyone's happy for people to come over - just try to be as sensible as possible, but really enjoy the new year."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk