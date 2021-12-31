Covid booster jab drive for homeless people in Wellington
Covid vaccinations and boosters have been offered to rough sleepers and homeless people.
A mobile vaccination bus was set up in Wellington, Shropshire, to offer protection to more vulnerable people.
Telford and Wrekin Council worked with the NHS and the Army to provide the service, which is also available to all residents.
"Without places like this, homeless people are at risk," Stu Pardoe, who took up the offer of the jab, said.
"Homeless people do not get the opportunity to get inoculated against Covid."
The council said the bus, staffed by the authority, the NHS and the Army, was available for other residents but they wanted to target homeless people.
"We have got them here to hopefully get them vaccinated and tackle some of the health inequalities in our borough," Councillor Kelly Middleton said.
The council partnered with Maninplace, a not-for-profit group which provides accommodation for people who are homeless or sleeping rough, for the service.
Chief executive Alan Olver said they planned to take the opportunity to offer wider help to those vaccinated and help them "access any support they may need".
