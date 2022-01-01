MusicMagpie founder buys large stake in AFC Telford United
- Published
The co-founder of retailer MusicMagpie has bought a significant share of AFC Telford United with the aim of helping to "fulfil the club's clear potential".
Walter Gleeson's Highclear Investments has bought up the club's "unallocated share capital", making him the second largest shareholder, a spokesman said.
The entrepreneur said since moving to Shropshire, he had become "an avid supporter of local football".
The BBC's Nick Southall said it was the young club's "biggest moment" so far.
The Shropshire side was created by fans in 2004 following the old Telford United's liquidation.
Mr Gleeson, from Monkhopton near Bridgnorth, said his interest in football had led to him supporting his son's junior team and sponsoring big cup games in the county.
He said he was approached with a request to support AFC Telford United and having seen how well the National League North club was operating, it had not taken him long "to want to help in anyway I could".
He added that his firm wanted to work closely with the majority shareholder, the Pryce family, and in particular with The Bucks' chairman Andy Pryce and his team "to bring even greater fire power to help fulfil the club's clear potential in 2022 onwards".
Mr Pryce said the club was looking forward to forging a strong partnership with the firm, which would "bring invaluable and unique experience to the football club board".
Analysis: BBC Radio Shropshire reporter Nick Southall
What a start to 2022 for Telford fans.
This is dreamland territory because this is a highly significant investment made by millionaire entrepreneur Walter Gleeson.
His track record in business is there for all to see, because recently, MusicMagpie was floated on the London Stock Exchange and valued at £210m.
He joins the board of directors, but not only will it be his investment he brings, but his business sense and his expertise, which he hopes will grow the club and move it up the leagues.
It's a move that has been described to me as a game changer and it is the biggest moment in the club's history.