Suspected arson attacks in Telford 'not linked' say police
Two suspected arson attacks and an incident of criminal damage on the same day are not believed to be linked.
Two cars were believed to have been set alight in Telford on Thursday evening and both spread to nearby properties.
No one was hurt in the fires in Merlin Coppice at 20:30 GMT and later at Thornton Park Avenue. Criminal damage was also reported in the town.
West Mercia Police said it was aware of concerns over the three incidents and has appealed for witnesses.
Ch Insp Helen Kinrade of the force said: "I would like to reassure the victims of these crimes and any concerned members of the community that we are thoroughly investigating each one and officers do not at this time believe the incidents to be linked."
Anyone with information about the offences was urged to contact the force.