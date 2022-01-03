Woman suffers broken ribs in Shrewsbury attack
A woman suffered broken ribs when she was attacked in Shrewsbury on New's Year's Eve.
The 43-year-old woman was assaulted under a bridge on Bage Way between 22:00 and midnight, West Mercia Police said.
A man, aged 42, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released on bail as inquiries continue.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to contact the force.
They also want to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage which may help the investigation.
