Telford and Wrekin Council plans 1% council tax rise
- Published
Residents in Telford and Wrekin are expected to see just a 1% rise in their council tax bills, in a move the local authority says is to help residents struggling with rising costs.
The 1% increase is in its social care precept - to help cover the costs of providing adult social care.
Telford and Wrekin Council plans to freeze council tax for other services over the next two financial years.
The proposals are due to go before the cabinet meeting on 6 January.
Council Leader Shaun Davies said: "We're doing this because we know many local people are struggling with rising costs and uncertain months ahead."
He also called on the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, the fire authority and the parish councils to limit the rise in their own precepts.
"We must all play our part in helping families weather the storm of eye-watering inflation and hikes in the cost of energy, food, rents, mortgage rates and fuel," Mr Davies said.
The 1% rise is expected to cost the average household an extra 21p a week from April, the local authority said.
By restricting its council tax rise, the Labour-run local authority said it expected to have to absorb an an extra £4.6m over the next two years, due to rising costs.
Cabinet member for finance, Rae Evans, said the council was able to make up the shortfall because of "careful and responsible financial management over the last 11 years".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk