Faulty heating forces closure of Shropshire Council HQ
- Published
A faulty heating system forced a council to temporarily close its headquarters for the first week of the new year.
Cold temperatures outside this week reinforced the decision at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, Shropshire Council said.
Only a small number of staff were affected as most have been working from home due to the latest Covid-19 advice from the government.
The problem was fixed on Friday, the authority said.
"Due to unforeseen issues with the heating system at Shirehall, Shropshire Council has temporarily closed the building this week," the council said in a statement.
