Shrewsbury hospital volunteer retires after 55 years
A hospital volunteer has retired after 55 years supporting patients.
Jill Wellings, 83, started working with the League of Friends at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in 1966.
She was involved in opening its first shops, where patients can visit for hot drinks and treats, and has helped raise money to improve patient care.
She has not given up her fundraising efforts and is awaiting her doctor's approval before doing a sponsored zip line to support the charity.
Ms Wellings said the work "meant so much to patients" and her decision to step back from her role was "very difficult".
The League of Friends began operating at the hospital in 1966 when Ms Wellings was a student nurse.
"People were often in the wards for a week, 10 days, and the League of Friends would bring a trolley round with shampoo, a box of chocolates, biscuits, and it was a lifeline," Ms Wellings recalled.
"I thought, doing something as little as that meant so much to these patients."
She was encouraged by the matron to get involved and started her journey making sandwiches in the charity's first shop. She has continued to support them ever since.
Since 1966, the League of Friends has donated about £12m to the hospital to support patient care. It provides anything from TVs and hairdryers on a ward to million-pound scanners.
She was recognised with a long service award from the hospital and the charity.
