Arrest over Hillsborough chants before FA Cup tie
A man has been arrested over abusive chants made before the FA Cup tie between Liverpool and Shrewsbury.
Merseyside Police said a group of men were shouting abuse referencing the Hillsborough disaster, in which 97 Liverpool fans died.
A man, 18, from Shrewsbury was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence before the game at Anfield, it said.
He was released pending further inquiries and issued with a community resolution order.
Ch Supt Paul White said the force was aware any offensive chanting and behaviour was "committed by a very small minority of supporters" and thanked the majority of fans of both clubs for their cooperation.
He said the force is investigating and officers are examining CCTV to identify anyone involved.
"It is vital that anyone who witnesses such offences reports them to stewards or the police immediately, so we can take the necessary action," he said.
Shrewsbury Town FC previously said it was "disgusted and appalled" to hear reports of the abuse.
Liverpool won the game 4.1.
