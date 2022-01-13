Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski faces Commons suspension
A Conservative MP is facing suspension from the House of Commons for remarks he made following an inquiry into allegations of bullying.
Daniel Kawczynski had been reacting to a report about staff complaints against him that also alleged harassment.
Parliament's standards commissioner found his comments failed to protect complainants' anonymity.
The rule-breaking was said to have caused "significant damage" to the Commons' "reputation and integrity".
The member for Shrewsbury and Atcham had been investigated by Parliament's Independent Expert Panel (IEP) over claims he had bullied parliamentary committee staff as he struggled with IT issues during the first lockdown.
The IEP concluded he should make an unreserved apology in the House of Commons after ruling his behaviour was "grossly unprofessional" and a significant breach of Parliament's Behaviour Code.
He gave that apology, but the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards was asked to investigate complaints over comments he made to the media before his statement to the House on 14 June 2021.
It was found he had failed to comply with a requirement to keep the identity of the complainants confidential.
"His actions will have a detrimental affect not only on those who may be considering making a complaint, but also those who have been through the system or are currently going through it," the commissioner said.
It was also found that his comments in a BBC Radio Shropshire interview undermined both his apology and the integrity of the investigation.
Speaking to a reporter on the 14 June, he said: "I have no alternative but to apologise because if I don't apologise then I risk the option of being sanctioned further".
The Committee for Standards noted: "This is the first occasion on which an allegation of non-compliance with an Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) sanction has been referred to the Committee."
It said of the MP's actions that "normally such conduct would merit suspension from the service of the House for a substantial period", but it added it took into account mitigating evidence put forward by Mr Kawczynski.
'Discombobulated'
He had told the committee he had been under emotional stress at the time and was "completely thrown off guard and discombobulated" when he discovered leaks about the report's findings were circulating on the internet.
A one-day suspension has been recommended instead.
Following publication of the latest report, Mr Kawczynski said the remarks "came at the end of a very difficult and painful period in my life which I now recognise was significantly affecting my mental health".
He said he had been receiving help and added: "I accept fully that I was wrong to comment about the disciplinary procedures and I accept unreservedly the findings of the committee."
The Standards Committee report has also said he should make a further apology in the House of Commons, which is to vote on the suspension recommendation.
