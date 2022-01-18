RAF Cosford Air Show returns to mark Queen's Jubilee
- Published
The RAF Cosford Air Show is to return in June in time to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee after a two-year absence amid the Covid pandemic.
Themed displays will help to tell the story of the Queen's "countless accomplishments", organisers say.
They stated after two "difficult years", the show would outline "a 70-year story of aviation and royalty".
Ticket-holders for the cancelled 2020 event who did not request a refund will have their tickets carried over.
The 2022 show is set for Sunday 12 June. Tickets are to be emailed to existing customers in due course.
Tickets to new customers are only available in advance and go on sale on Tuesday.
Plans for this year include "a wide range of exciting RAF flying displays" and hands-on experiences for all ages in an interactive hangar.
Show chairman, Wing Commander Kenny Wickens, said he was "delighted to announce the return of the RAF Cosford Air Show after two difficult years".
He added: "A huge amount of work has been done in the early stages of planning this event to ensure we can provide a safe and enjoyable show for all of our visitors.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to RAF Cosford for a day of celebration and entertainment."
On 6 February, the Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking a 70-year reign.
A series of celebrations will take place throughout the year.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk