Council tax and car parking fees rise in Oswestry
- Published
Households in Oswestry will see a 4% increase in the local element of their council tax bills from April.
Oswestry Town Council made the decision when members agreed the budget for the next financial year on Monday evening.
The changes mean rate payers will see an increase in their annual bills from £80.42 to £83.65 for a band D property.
The first increase in parking charges for 10 years in the town was also signed off, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Motorists parking for up to one hour in the Central, Horsemarket and Smithfield Street car parks will see charges double from 50p to £1 from April. The two-hour charge will also increase, but fees for other time limits will reman the same.
Duncan Kerr, chair of the finance committee, said considering the precept rise was similar to the rate of inflation, the move "represents value for money".
The precept will raise £448,000 towards the council's budget - £21,000 more than in 2021/22.
Parking charges are expected to bring in £783,000.
Projects to be funded next year include an extra £17,000 for youth services; £25,000 for sustainable transport and £20,000 for a new music event.
