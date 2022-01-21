Concerns Shrewsbury health hub plans could see GP closures
Councillors have raised concerns about potential GP practice closures amid plans for a new health hub.
Plans have been put forward by Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) for the hub in Shrewsbury, which would offer a range of health services.
But Liberal Democrat councillors in the town said they were concerned it could see practices merged to form the hub.
The CCG said plans for the hub are still in the early stages.
The CCG has said the facility, which could open in Autumn 2024, would cover a range of health and wellbeing services provided by the NHS, local council, and voluntary sector organisations.
A public consultation ran from 23 August to 26 September, but the councillors claim it was not thorough enough.
The members said they believe eight GP practices in the area could be under threat of being amalgamated into the hub.
The councillors said around 60,000 patients could be impacted by the changes but residents have been "left in the dark" over the plans.
They have launched a petition against the proposals, which has so far been signed by more than 850 people.
Councillor Alex Wagner, Shropshire Council ward member for Bowbrook, said: "Our real fear is that this could just be window dressing for cuts or reductions in services.
"A lot of people really appreciate having a local GP right on their doorstep... these health hub proposals genuinely threaten taking that away."
Claire Parker, director of partnerships for the CCG, said: "We are at a very early stage of this scheme and delighted to share our initial ideas.
"However, nothing will be agreed without extensive engagement with the public.
"The GP practices involved in the project are at the heart of its ongoing development. Those practices that will be included within the hub will be confirmed when possible."
