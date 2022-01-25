Longford Turning development: Plans for 100 homes refused
Plans for 100 homes to be built in Market Drayton have been turned down.
The proposal for land off Longford Turning was rejected by Shropshire Council because it is in open countryside, outside the town's development boundary.
The decision comes less than a year after an application for 97 homes at nearby Damson Wood Walk was withdrawn following a public campaign.
Elliott Powell, who led both crusades, said he was "over the moon".
"We should be protecting farmland and countryside within the area from this kind of development," he said.
"This housing development would add pressure on to our schools, doctors and dentists."
Moreton Say Parish Council and 30 members of the public had objected to the plans.
The applicant, Gladman Developments, argued the scheme would help Market Drayton reach its housing targets.
They said the plan would aid ambitions to relocate Greenfields sport facilities, providing cycle paths and a play area.
The site is now set to be allocated for housing in Shropshire Council's new local plan, and new homes would be accepted if it is adopted.
However, council planners said it was too early to approve any land proposals.
