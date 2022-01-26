Covid: Free face masks to be given out in Ludlow
A manufacturer will be giving out free masks help keep people safe during the pandemic.
Ultrafilter Medical will visit Ludlow, Shropshire, on 5 February to give away boxes of masks to people in need.
Despite masks in England no longer being mandatory from Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to "remain cautious".
Ludlow's Conservative MP Philip Dunne has urged people to collect free masks for those in need.
The Ross-on-Wye-based manufacturer said it would be donating one million masks, worth more than £1m, across the country.
It said people who would otherwise struggle to afford masks would be able to collect a box of 50 masks free of charge from the market square, between 11:00 and 13:00 GMT.
Mr Dunne added: "I know there will be local people who are concerned about the rising cost of living and I have encouraged the local food bank and others to collect some for those in need, so they do not have to bear the cost of buying new masks."
