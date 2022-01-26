Plans for special education school near Albrighton approved
Plans have been approved to convert a farmhouse into a residential special school.
Up to 65 jobs will be created at the school, near Albrighton in Shropshire, and it will accommodate 18 children.
Witherslack Group, which put forward the proposals, said it would help meet demand for special educational needs (SEN) places in the east of the county.
A Shropshire councillor said it would be a "good use" of the property to help children and for residents.
The application was also supported by Albrighton Parish Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council added the school would be "an important educational facility".
The seven-bed house, Poole Meadow, is on 15.5 acres of grounds off Beamish Lane and was on the market for £1.8m before being bought by the group, which operates nearly 50 special schools, children's homes and vocational training centres across England.
