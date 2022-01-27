Telford protest: Extra patrols for Tommy Robinson demo
- Published
Extra police patrols will take place over a planned protest organised by Tommy Robinson, a force said.
West Mercia Police said the demonstration is due to take place at 14:00 GMT in the Blue Willow Car Park in Telford town centre on Saturday.
The English Defence League founder and supporters plan to screen a documentary, it added.
Stand up to Racism has indicated to police it will hold a counter protest at the same time.
Officers have been liaising with groups to minimise disruption, Ch Supt Paul Moxley said.
"We understand this event may cause concern within our local communities and have been working with them," he said.
"People will see an increased police presence in Telford on Saturday, both around the town centre and other areas with officers there to maintain public safety and help minimise disruption."
Conditions have been imposed on the organisers under sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, he said.
The conditions include a specified route the protest must adhere to, with the assembly to take place only within the car park and, with the gathering to end by 17:30, and the procession away to begin at 17:00.
The counter-protest will be held on land adjacent to the Asda Supermarket, and has been given a maximum time of four hours and 30 minutes, to be held between 13:00 and 17:30.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk