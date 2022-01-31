Acton Scott Historic Working Farm: Views sought over future
A consultation has begun to seek views on the future of a farm attraction.
Acton Scott Historic Working Farm, near Craven Arms in Shropshire, has been shut since July after an outbreak of E-coli.
Shropshire Council, which has operated the site since the 1970s, says "subsidising the site is no longer considered a financially sustainable option".
People's views are being sought on how it could be run in the future.
The venue sits within the Acton Scott estate and was the vision of Thomas Acton who established a museum demonstrating farming techniques from the turn of the century before the advent of the internal combustion engine.
It is known as being the location for the BBC series Victorian Farm.
Its supporters say it's an important educational facility, as well as a rare breeds conservation farm.
Its need to "prioritise statutory services", it said, may result in it no longer running the farm and is working with Acton Scott Estate to develop an "alternative operating model".
"Acton Scott Historic Working Farm is highly regarded by both Shropshire residents and visitors," the authority said.
"We genuinely welcome the thoughts and suggestions of both the local community and supporters of the farm from across the county."
The online public consultation will run until 14 March.