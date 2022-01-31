BBC News

Acton Scott Historic Working Farm: Views sought over future

Published
Image caption,
People's views are being sought on Acton Scott Historic Working Farm until March

A consultation has begun to seek views on the future of a farm attraction.

Acton Scott Historic Working Farm, near Craven Arms in Shropshire, has been shut since July after an outbreak of E-coli.

Shropshire Council, which has operated the site since the 1970s, says "subsidising the site is no longer considered a financially sustainable option".

People's views are being sought on how it could be run in the future.

The venue sits within the Acton Scott estate and was the vision of Thomas Acton who established a museum demonstrating farming techniques from the turn of the century before the advent of the internal combustion engine.

It is known as being the location for the BBC series Victorian Farm.

Image caption,
The council says it is working with the Acton Scott estate to develop a new way of running the site

Its supporters say it's an important educational facility, as well as a rare breeds conservation farm.

But the council has said visitor numbers have been in decline since 2009, and has been operating at a deficit of £168,000 per year.

Its need to "prioritise statutory services", it said, may result in it no longer running the farm and is working with Acton Scott Estate to develop an "alternative operating model".

"Acton Scott Historic Working Farm is highly regarded by both Shropshire residents and visitors," the authority said.

"We genuinely welcome the thoughts and suggestions of both the local community and supporters of the farm from across the county."

The online public consultation will run until 14 March.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics