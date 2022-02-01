Affordable housing: Costs may push Ludlow woman, 74, out of home town
A grandmother said a lack of affordable housing in her home town means she may have to move away from her family.
Pauline Preece, 74, has lived in Ludlow, Shropshire, her whole life and said she has had nine months of hell while waiting for affordable housing.
She turned to the council's housing list after her landlord decided to sell her home and rising costs made other private rental options too expensive.
Shropshire Council said developing affordable homes was a priority.
Ms Preece, who lives just streets away from her children and grandchildren, currently pays £475 a month to rent the property she has lived in for nine years.
Increasing costs means the cheapest rental she has seen in Ludlow would cost her £600.
After being told in April the property was for sale, she was placed on the affordable housing list. She checks Shropshire Council's Homepoint website every week to bid on properties but has not been offered any.
While houses are available elsewhere in Shropshire, she said she does not want to leave Ludlow.
"I am only allowed to bid on one bedroom properties, which there are very few come up," Ms Preece said. "I think they have got too many people for the amount of properties they have got to rent."
She was meant to leave her home in November and has now been given higher priority on the housing list.
"Nine months has been hell, you just can't prepare to do anything, you can't look forward to anything because you don't know where you are going to be," she said.
Shropshire Council said it empathised with the concerns of those looking for alternative accommodation.
"The development of new affordable homes, be it homes to buy or to let, is a priority for Shropshire Council, and we continue to work with social landlords and other organisations to ensure we create more opportunities to ensure local people have access to this type of housing," it said.
"However, suitable sites for new homes can be scarce and difficult to secure, especially in the south of the county."
It said it continues to support Ms Preece to source social housing.
